Nation & World

Trump spotted golfing with Nicklaus

Associated Press

November 25, 2017 02:28 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

First it was Tiger, then Jack.

President Donald Trump golfed with yet another champion on his Thanksgiving weekend, playing Saturday with legend Jack Nicklaus.

Trump was spotted at his West Palm Beach course playing with the retired pro and his son, Gary Nicklaus.

On Friday, Trump played with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon at another of his courses, in nearby Jupiter, Florida.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was Trump's fourth day in a row visiting one of his golf courses as he spends the holidays in Florida.

Nicklaus endorsed Trump last year, telling CBS: "I like what Donald has done... He's turning America upside-down. (He's) awakening the country."

The White House has not responded to requests for comment about what Trump has been up to Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

    Black Friday came early this year. There are five extra shopping days until Christmas than in 2013. And with the big day coming on a Monday, there will be a whole weekend of last-minute shopping this year.

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop
Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash

View More Video