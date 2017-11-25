Hank Blum via YouTube
Watch a sandboarding Stormtrooper shred down a dune to ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’

By Max Londberg

November 25, 2017 01:09 PM

Did you know Stormtroopers could sandboard?

A video taken by Hank Blum and posted last week shows a Stormtrooper in full costume shredding down a dune at Great Sand Dunes National Park in southern Colorado.

The video was conceived of three years ago by Blum, according to 9News, a Colorado NBC affiliate.

The outlet called the video the “Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today” on Friday.

In one version of the video, the Stormtrooper sandboards to “Surfin’ U.S.A.”

Chriss Morin wrote on Twitter that Colorado “really does have EVERYTHING! Including Stormtroopers Shredding on sand.”

The Stormtrooper is identified in the video as sandboarder Gabe Wilson.

