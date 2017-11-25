Watch a sandboarding Stormtrooper shred down a dune to ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’

Did you know Stormtroopers could sandboard?
A video taken by Hank Blum and posted last week shows a Stormtrooper in full costume shredding down a dune at Great Sand Dunes National Park in southern Colorado.
The video was conceived of three years ago by Blum, according to 9News, a Colorado NBC affiliate.
The outlet called the video the “Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today” on Friday.
In one version of the video, the Stormtrooper sandboards to “Surfin’ U.S.A.”
Chriss Morin wrote on Twitter that Colorado “really does have EVERYTHING! Including Stormtroopers Shredding on sand.”
Colorado really does have EVERYTHING! Including Stormtroopers Shredding on sand. #HeyNext great job! https://t.co/Y7lUVI9QVO— Chrissy Morin (@COBucketList) November 25, 2017
The Stormtrooper is identified in the video as sandboarder Gabe Wilson.
