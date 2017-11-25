Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe who is detained in Iran, is joined by Oscar winning actress Emma Thompson in Hampstead, north London before setting out on a march calling for her release from prison, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Mother of young child Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran since April 2016, accused of spying which she denies.
British woman in jail in Iran thanks UK supporters

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 10:58 AM

LONDON

A British woman jailed in Iran has spoken from prison to thank Britons trying to get her released.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spoke to supporters at a London rally Saturday through a telephone and loudspeaker.

She said that "I'm so grateful for everybody's support and love," adding that her only goal is to return home to be with her family.

The 38-year-old charity worker is a dual British-Iranian citizen who has been in prison in Iran since April 2016 after being accused of plotting against Iran's government.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has complicated matters by saying incorrectly that she was training journalists when arrested. He has since apologized and plans to travel to Iran to secure her release.

Actress Emma Thompson told marchers the government must do more to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

