A young girl marches in position as she mimics the military parade, accompanied by supporters holding posters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at his inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule.
A young girl marches in position as she mimics the military parade, accompanied by supporters holding posters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at his inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule. Ben Curtis AP Photo
A young girl marches in position as she mimics the military parade, accompanied by supporters holding posters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at his inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule. Ben Curtis AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Zimbabwe's finance minister appears in court

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 06:46 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HARARE, Zimbabwe

The Latest on Zimbabwe's political turmoil (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Zimbabwe's finance minister has appeared in court to face corruption charges that some observers believe are politically motivated after the resignation of Robert Mugabe.

The lawyer for Ignatious Chombo says he was illegally detained for more than 48 hours without being brought to court during the military takeover that led to Mugabe's resignation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lovemore Madhuku says Chombo wants to testify in front of cameras about "sensitive matters" related to his arrest.

The lawyer has said that Chombo, who was linked to a ruling party faction around Mugabe's unpopular wife, was mistreated in detention.

State prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba has listed multiple allegations that Chombo engaged in fraud on real estate and vehicle transactions more than a decade ago.

___

9:30 a.m.

A Zimbabwean High Court judge has ruled that the military action leading to Robert Mugabe's resignation was legal.

High Court Judge George Chiweshe on Friday ruled that the military's actions "in intervening to stop the takeover" of Mugabe's constitutional functions "by those around him are constitutionally and lawful," said Chiweshe.

The military stepped in almost two weeks ago after Mugabe's firing of deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa amid fears that Mugabe's wife was positioning herself to take power.

Zimbabwe's military has sought to show its actions were not a coup.

The judge said the military's actions ensured that non-elected individuals do not exercise executive functions.

Separately, the judge said Mugabe's firing of Mnangagwa as vice president was illegal. Mnangagwa was sworn in as president on Friday in a whirlwind reversal of fortunes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

    Black Friday came early this year. There are five extra shopping days until Christmas than in 2013. And with the big day coming on a Monday, there will be a whole weekend of last-minute shopping this year.

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop
Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash

View More Video