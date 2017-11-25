President Donald Trump prepares to hand out sandwiches to members of the U.S. Coast Guard at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Riviera Beach, Fla.
President Donald Trump prepares to hand out sandwiches to members of the U.S. Coast Guard at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Riviera Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon AP Photo
Nation & World

Trump calls for crushing terrorists with military means

Associated Press

November 25, 2017 01:47 AM

JUPITER, Fla.

President Donald Trump is asserting that the world must crush terrorists by military means — and insisting that the U.S. needs a southern border wall and his travel ban.

Trump's views via Twitter came Friday as he denounced the deadly mosque attack in Egypt and offered its president his condolences.

Trump's original travel ban sought to temporarily suspend the U.S. refugee program and block the entry of nationals from seven majority-Muslim counties into the U.S. The order sparked chaos at airports and a flurry of lawsuits, which led to the order's suspension. The administration has since made several attempts to revise the order to try to better hold up to legal scrutiny.

The president is spending the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend at his golf club, Mar-a-Lago, in south Florida.

