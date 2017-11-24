FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in St. Peter square at the Vatican. Pope Francis heads to Myanmar and Bangladesh from Nov. 27, 2017 with the international community excoriating Myanmar's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims as "ethnic cleansing" but his own church resisting the label and defending the country's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, as the only hope for democracy.
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in St. Peter square at the Vatican. Pope Francis heads to Myanmar and Bangladesh from Nov. 27, 2017 with the international community excoriating Myanmar's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims as "ethnic cleansing" but his own church resisting the label and defending the country's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, as the only hope for democracy. Andrew Medichini, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in St. Peter square at the Vatican. Pope Francis heads to Myanmar and Bangladesh from Nov. 27, 2017 with the international community excoriating Myanmar's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims as "ethnic cleansing" but his own church resisting the label and defending the country's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, as the only hope for democracy. Andrew Medichini, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Pope's place as refugee champion tested in Myanmar

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis heads to Myanmar and Bangladesh with the international community excoriating the crackdown on Rohingya Muslims as "ethnic cleansing" but his own church resisting the label and defending Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi as the only hope for democracy.

Francis will be walking a diplomatic tightrope during his visit next week, which will include meetings with Suu Kyi, the powerful head of Myanmar's military and a small group of Rohingya in Bangladesh.

Francis has defined his papacy by frequent denunciations of injustices against refugees. He would be expected to speak out strongly against the Rohingya plight. But he is also Myanmar's guest and must look out for the well-being of his own tiny flock — just 659,000 Catholics in the majority Buddhist nation of 51 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

    Black Friday came early this year. There are five extra shopping days until Christmas than in 2013. And with the big day coming on a Monday, there will be a whole weekend of last-minute shopping this year.

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop
Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash

View More Video