Sheriff Arpaio pursued case to hurt Sen. Flake, lawsuit says

FILE- In this July 6, 2017, file photo, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio leaves the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Ariz. A federal lawsuit set to go to trial Dec. 2017, marks the latest in a series of legal actions brought against Arpaio based on allegations that he pursued a trumped-up criminal case to get publicity and embarrass an adversary. The malicious-prosecution lawsuit was filed by one of Sen. Jeff Flake’s sons, who alleges Arpaio pursued felony animal cruelty charges against him and his then-wife in a bid to do political damage to the senator and garner publicity for the lawman. Angie Wang, File AP Photo