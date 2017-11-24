Nation & World

Ohio man continues court fight to get back exotic animals

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 06:52 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TOLEDO, Ohio

The former owner of six tigers and several other exotic animals is making another plea to the Ohio Supreme Court to get his big cats back.

Kenny Hetrick wants Ohio's top court to hear an appeal of a lower court's decision that sided with the state in its legal battle over the animals.

A state appeals court in October ruled that the Ohio Department of Agriculture had the right to deny a permit to Hetrick for his roadside animal sanctuary near Toledo.

The ruling overturned a Wood County judge's decision ordering the state to give Hetrick a permit and return the animals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ohio took custody of 11 animals from Hetrick in January 2015 after officials say he ignored warnings that he needed a permit.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Viral video of K-9 doing push-ups with police officers 0:42

Viral video of K-9 doing push-ups with police officers
Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

View More Video