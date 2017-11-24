Nation & World

Officials: Kentucky cop agreed not to arrest woman for sex

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:15 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky.

Authorities say a police officer in western Kentucky is facing official misconduct charges after agreeing not to arrest a woman if she would have sex with him.

The Kentucky New Era reports State Police have charged former Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray with two counts of first-degree official misconduct. Gray has resigned.

A criminal complaint says Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.

Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner said the allegations give a black-eye to the profession.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hopkinsville is in western Kentucky, about 72 miles (116 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Viral video of K-9 doing push-ups with police officers 0:42

Viral video of K-9 doing push-ups with police officers
Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

View More Video