Zimbabwe's political drama: What just happened? A timeline

Zimbabwe's incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, centre, gestures as he greets the crowd upon arrival at the Zanu PF Headquarters in Harare, Wednesday, Nov, 22, 2017. Mnangagwa has emerged from hiding and returned home ahead of his swearing-in Friday. Crowds have gathered at the ruling party's headquarters for his first public remarks. Mnangagwa will replace Robert Mugabe, who resigned after 37 years in power when the military and ruling party turned on him for firing Mnangagwa and positioning his wife to take power. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo