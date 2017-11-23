Nation & World

New police head appoints No. 2 amid leadership shake-up

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 10:19 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

BOSTON

The new head of the Massachusetts State Police has appointed a deputy, shoring up the agency's leadership after a shake-up triggered by revisions to a police report about a judge's daughter.

The state police said in a statement Wednesday that Col. Kerry Gilpin has elevated Lt. Col. Barry O'Brien to serve as her second in command.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Gilpin to run the agency after Col. Richard McKeon and his deputy, Francis Hughes, abruptly retired earlier this month. The two stepped aside amid accusations that McKeon ordered a trooper to scrub embarrassing information from a report to protect a judge and his daughter.

Gilpin says her office is investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trooper who says he was ordered to alter the report, Ryan Sceviour, has filed a federal lawsuit.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Viral video of K-9 doing push-ups with police officers 0:42

Viral video of K-9 doing push-ups with police officers
Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

View More Video