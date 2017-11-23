Nation & World

Israeli leader rebukes deputy over her comment about US Jews

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 03:30 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

JERUSALEM

Israel's prime minister has condemned a deputy for what he deemed to be "offensive remarks" about American Jews.

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Diaspora Jews are "an inseparable part of our people" and that there was no place for Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely's attacks on them. He says her remarks don't reflect Israeli positions.

The remarks came in an interview with i24news TV on the growing rift between Israel and the far more liberal American-Jewish community. Hotovely said the rift was partly because American Jews do not have to send their children to the military.

She said: "Most of them are having quite convenient lives. They don't feel how it feels to be attacked by rockets."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hotovely says she was merely highlighting the complexity of Israeli life.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Viral video of K-9 doing push-ups with police officers 0:42

Viral video of K-9 doing push-ups with police officers
Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

View More Video