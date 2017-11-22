FILE - In this July 17, 2015 file photo, flowers and a portrait of Kate Steinle remain at a memorial site on Pier 14 in San Francisco. Attorneys were beginning their final arguments Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in the trial of Zarate, accused of killing a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. The trial resumed Monday morning with instructions to the jury reminding them not to read newspapers or view social media while they are considering the case.
The Latest: No verdict yet in San Francisco pier shooting

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 02:32 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

The Latest on the San Francisco pier shooting murder trial (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Jurors have concluded a second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the murder trial of a man charged with killing a woman two years ago on a San Francisco pier.

The jury got the case Tuesday after prosecutors and defense attorneys argued whether Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a Mexican national, killed Kate Steinle in a freak accident or was a calculated murderer playing a sick game.

Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth.

Steinle's 2015 death put San Francisco and its "sanctuary city" policy in the spotlight, as city officials got blowback for refusing to cooperate with federal deportation efforts.

Jurors will resume deliberations next week after the long holiday weekend.

12:05 a.m.

The criminal case against a Mexican man accused of killing a woman on a crowded San Francisco pier is coming to a close more than two years after setting off a national firestorm over immigration.

Jurors started deliberating Tuesday after prosecutors and defense attorneys argued whether Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was a hapless homeless man who killed Kate Steinle in a freak accident or a calculated murderer intent on playing a sick game.

The jury is considering charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Kate Steinle's 2015 death put San Francisco and its "sanctuary city" policy in the spotlight, as Democrats and Republicans lashed out at city officials for refusing to cooperate with federal deportation efforts.

The politics of immigration weren't allowed to come up in the monthlong trial.

