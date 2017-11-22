Vice President Mike Pence talks with Staff Sgt. Liam Dwyer, 36, of the 3rd Battalion 5th, Marine Regiment, Camp Pendleton, and his wife Meghan, during a visit with patients and their families and care providers at the USO Warrior and Family Center at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Vice President Mike Pence talks with Staff Sgt. Liam Dwyer, 36, of the 3rd Battalion 5th, Marine Regiment, Camp Pendleton, and his wife Meghan, during a visit with patients and their families and care providers at the USO Warrior and Family Center at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo
Pence visits injured service members at military hospital

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:36 PM

BETHESDA, Md.

Vice President Mike Pence has paid an early Thanksgiving visit to injured service members.

Pence and his wife, Karen, met privately Wednesday with five patients undergoing treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

They later met with recovering patients, relatives and doctors and other caregivers at a USO facility on campus.

Among those the Vice President met with included a woman with a prosthetic right leg wrapped in pink gauze tape, a single amputee and a double amputee.

Pence told the doctors and staff at the USO Warrior and Family Center that they give their best to America's best.

Pence wished all a Happy Thanksgiving before departing to prepare for his own holiday travels. He is spending Thanksgiving with his son, who is a Marine.

