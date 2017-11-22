The Latest: German party wants deal to return Syria refugees

FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, March 16, 2017, a migrant stands between tents at the Moria refugee detention center on the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos. Authorities on Lesbos have called a for residents to strike during anti-government protests to press for a change in the European Union policy of containment of refugees and migrants on the Greece’s islands which have turned Lesbos into an “island prison”, according to island authorities. Thanassis Stavrakis, FILE AP Photo