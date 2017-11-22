Blocks are placed on a property adjacent to Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke’s home in the village of Bornhagen, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The Center for Political Beauty, a group of artists, said Wednesday they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country’s Nazi past.
Blocks are placed on a property adjacent to Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke’s home in the village of Bornhagen, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The Center for Political Beauty, a group of artists, said Wednesday they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country’s Nazi past. dpa via AP Swen Pfoertner
Blocks are placed on a property adjacent to Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke’s home in the village of Bornhagen, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The Center for Political Beauty, a group of artists, said Wednesday they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country’s Nazi past. dpa via AP Swen Pfoertner

Nation & World

Holocaust memorial erected outside German nationalist's home

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:54 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

A group of artists say they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician, who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country's Nazi past.

The Center for Political Beauty said Wednesday its members placed 24 concrete blocks on a property adjacent to the home of Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke in the village of Bornhagen.

The concrete blocks are modeled after those at a memorial in Berlin to the six millions Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Hoecke caused uproar in January by describing the capital's memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling for a "180-degree turn" in Germany's treatment of its past.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prominent members of Alternative for Germany who wanted Hoecke expelled over the comments have since left the party.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

    Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him.

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women
Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver 1:06

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver
Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

View More Video