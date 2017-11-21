A banner showing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri with Arabic that reads, "We are all with you," hangs on a street in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Hariri is expected to leave Paris Tuesday for Cairo where the Arab League is holding meetings on regional tensions and then head home to Beirut to lay out his political position. Lebanon was plunged into crisis earlier this month by his surprise resignation from Saudi Arabia.
Nation & World

Returning PM attends Lebanon's military parade

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:35 PM

BEIRUT

Lebanon is celebrating its Independence Day with a military parade attended by the president and the prime minister who resigned from Saudi Arabia earlier this month in a move that stunned the country.

Wednesday's parade comes hours after Prime Minster Saad Hariri returned to Lebanon after a three-week absence that was described by Lebanese officials as forced upon him by his Saudi allies.

In his televised resignation, Hariri said he was protesting meddling in Arab affairs by Iran and its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah. Hezbollah is part of the coalition government.

Hariri left Riyadh on Saturday for Paris. He traveled to Cairo before returning to Beirut late Tuesday, where he said he will discuss the reasons for his resignation. It's not clear if he will keep or rescind his resignation.

