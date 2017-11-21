FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, a sign marks a pick-up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Uber is coming clean about its cover-up of a year-old hacking attack that stole personal information about more than 57 million of the beleaguered ride-hailing service's customers and drivers. The revelation Tuesday marks the latest stain on Uber's reputation.
Nation & World

10 Things to Know for Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 09:35 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. FCC CHIEF SETS OUT TO SCRAP 'NET NEUTRALITY'

The move would allow giant cable and telecom companies to throttle broadband speeds and favor their own services if they wish.

2. 'ROY MOORE DENIES IT, THAT'S ALL I CAN SAY'

Trump all but endorses the embattled Alabama Republican Senate nominee, discounting the sexual assault allegations against him.

3. MUGABE'S REIGN IN ZIMBABWE ENDS

The former strongman resigns as president, bowing to overwhelming pressure from the military and lawmakers — and from a population that surged into the streets to say 37 years in power was enough.

4. DAVID CASSIDY SUFFERS ORGAN FAILURE, DIES AT 67

The former teen idol starred in the 1970s sitcom "The Partridge Family" and sold millions of records as the musical group's lead singer.

5. CBS NEWS, PBS CUT TIES WITH CHARLIE ROSE

The moves come less than 24 hours after several women who worked with the veteran newsman alleged a pattern of sexual misconduct.

6. SOLDIER'S DEFECTION CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The U.S.-led U.N. command releases a dramatic video showing the desperate dash to freedom and shooting of a North Korean soldier.

7. WHAT'S CAUSING ALARM AMONG VIETNAM VETS

Tests show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.

8. UBER TAKES ANOTHER HIT

The beleaguered ride-hailing service acknowledges it tried to cover up a hacking attack that stole personal information from some 57 million customers and drivers.

9. A MUSICAL GIFT GUIDE

The AP reviews this season's holiday albums, including efforts from Sia, Smokey Robinson, Gwen Stefani and Patti LaBelle.

10. HURRICANES GET BUMP

Miami moves up to No. 2 behind Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson slipping one spot to three and Oklahoma holding at four.

