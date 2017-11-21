The Latest: Lebanon PM Hariri prays at father's grave

In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri who resigned in a televised message on Nov. 4 from Saudi Arabia, right, shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, left, in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Hariri arrived in Egypt on Tuesday and went straight into talks with the Egyptian president who, together with France's leader, is reportedly trying to mediate a way out of the crisis in Lebanon that would involve rolling back Hariri's resignation. Dalati Nohra via AP)