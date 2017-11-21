Nation & World

Anti-gay marriage group knew of lawmaker's secret gay life

Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:49 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The nation's leading anti-gay marriage organization was among the Christian conservative groups that knew a recently resigned Republican Ohio lawmaker had extramarital sexual contact with other men.

A Citizens for Community Values board member tells The Associated Press that the Cincinnati-based group learned about Wes Goodman's consensual activity after it had endorsed him in last year's legislative primary.

The 33-year-old Goodman resigned last week after having a sexual encounter with a man in his state office.

Board member Seth Morgan says Goodman faced no general election opposition and was "dealing with it," so the issue was set aside by CCV and another group that was briefed, Ohio's Conservative Republican Leadership Committee.

The Washington Post reported Friday that a third conservative group, the Council for National Policy, handled internally a complaint that Goodman fondled an 18-year-old college student at a conference.

