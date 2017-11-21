White House: Trump, Putin set to speak Tuesday

In this photo taken on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hand with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Russian state TV said the two leaders held bilateral talks on Monday and then met with Russian military chiefs. It was the second time Assad has traveled to Russia to meet with Putin in the course of the country's six-year civil war. Mikhail Klimentyev, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)