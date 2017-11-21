In this photo taken on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hand with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Russian state TV said the two leaders held bilateral talks on Monday and then met with Russian military chiefs. It was the second time Assad has traveled to Russia to meet with Putin in the course of the country's six-year civil war.
In this photo taken on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hand with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Russian state TV said the two leaders held bilateral talks on Monday and then met with Russian military chiefs. It was the second time Assad has traveled to Russia to meet with Putin in the course of the country's six-year civil war. Mikhail Klimentyev, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
In this photo taken on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hand with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Russian state TV said the two leaders held bilateral talks on Monday and then met with Russian military chiefs. It was the second time Assad has traveled to Russia to meet with Putin in the course of the country's six-year civil war. Mikhail Klimentyev, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Nation & World

White House: Trump, Putin set to speak Tuesday

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 07:04 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Trump and Putin spoke informally several times last week when they attended a summit in Vietnam. They agreed on a number of principles for the future of war-torn Syria.

Trump's conversation with the Russian president will follow Putin's Monday meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad (bah-SHAR' AH'-sahd). Putin hosted Assad at a Black Sea resort ahead of a summit later this week with Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Assad was called to Russia to get him to agree to potential peace initiatives drafted by Russia, Iran and Turkey as Russia prepares to scale back its military presence in Syria's six-year war.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver

    The Forest Hill Police Department in Texas released dash cam video of police officers narrowly being hit by a drunk driver last week.

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver 1:06

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver
Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video