Trump asks Supreme Court for full enforcement of travel ban

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:38 PM

HONOLULU

The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the latest travel ban to take full effect.

A federal appeals court ruling last week allows President Donald Trump's newest version of the ban to partially take effect. That ruling allows the administration to keep people from the six mostly Muslim countries included in the ban unless they have a "bona fide" relationship with someone in the U.S.

The Justice Department Monday filed an application asking to put on hold the ruling by a judge in Hawaii that prevented the policy from being enforced hours before it was set to take full effect, without the "bona fide" relationship exemption.

If granted, the full ban would be in effect while the government's appeal makes its way through the courts.

