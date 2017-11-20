Warming to make thunderstorms larger and more frequent

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, a neighborhood near Houston's Addicks Reservoir is flooded after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey. A study released Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 predicts that summer thunderstorms in North America will likely be larger, wetter and more frequent in a warmer world, dumping 80 percent more rain in some areas and worsening flooding. David J. Phillip AP Photo