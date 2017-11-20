Nation & World

1 killed, 1 injured in crash of Air Force training jet

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:38 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DEL RIO, Texas

An airman has been killed and another injured after an Air Force training jet crashed near Amistad Reservoir on the Texas-Mexico border.

An Air Force statement says the twin-jet, two-seat T-38 Talon jet aircraft assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio went down about 4 p.m. Monday about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northwest of the base.

One airman was dead at the scene. The injured airman was taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio. No identities have been released, and no information has been made available regarding what led to the crash.

A board of Air Force officers will investigate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver

    The Forest Hill Police Department in Texas released dash cam video of police officers narrowly being hit by a drunk driver last week.

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver 1:06

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver
Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video