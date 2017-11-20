Syrian opposition leader quits ahead of new round of talks

This photo provided on Nov. 17, 2017 by the Syrian anti-government activist group Ghouta Media Center, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows smoke and debris rising after Syrian government airstrikes hit in Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria. Syrian activists say at least five children have been killed in a Damascus suburb during government shelling while government media reports three civilians were killed by rebel mortars. Ghouta Media Center via AP)