Nation & World

APNewsBreak: Email indicates state election chief forced out

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:40 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HARRISBURG, Pa.

An email from Pennsylvania's former elections chief to the governor indicates he was forced out of his cabinet-level job last month.

The Associated Press on Monday obtained an Oct. 11 email from ex-Secretary of State Pedro Cortes in which he tells Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that he couldn't understand why he was being pushed out.

In the email, Cortes tells Wolf he was struggling to understand "why you would dispense with my services without sharing with me concerns you had about my professional performance or personal life."

The governor's office said last month Cortes had resigned, but offered no details.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cortes is also a Democrat and was nominated by Wolf when he took office in 2015.

Cortes hasn't responded to requests for comment, including phone messages left at his home Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota

    Workers survey the scene in northeast South Dakota, after more than 210,000 gallons of oil leaked from the Keystone Pipeline on Thursday.

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 0:45

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota
Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink 1:31

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink

View More Video