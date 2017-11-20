Nation & World

The Latest: Ex-cop sentenced in daughter's boyfriend's death

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 10:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TULSA, Okla.

The Latest on the sentencing of a former police officer convicted of fatally shooting his daughter's boyfriend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A former police officer in Oklahoma has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the off-duty fatal shooting of his daughter's boyfriend.

Tulsa District Judge Sharon Holmes sentenced former Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler on Monday in the 2014 killing of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. Kepler is white and Lake was black.

Kepler was convicted of first-degree manslaughter last month after juries deadlocked in three earlier trials.

The manslaughter conviction carries a minimum sentence of four years, but sets no maximum term, leaving it up to the judge to decide. Jurors had recommended a 15-year term.

Kepler, who retired from the force after he was charged, told investigators that Lake was armed and that he shot him in self-defense. Police never found a weapon on Lake or at the scene.

___

8:34 a.m.

