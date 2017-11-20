Nation & World

2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:49 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ST. PAUL, Minn.

A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.

Lindsay Menz tells CNN that Franken placed his hand on her bottom as they posed for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010, two years into Franken's first term.

The 33-year-old Menz told CNN that the interaction made her feel "gross." She says she immediately told her husband that Franken had "grabbed" her bottom.

Franken told CNN he didn't remember taking the photo with Menz, but that he feels badly that she felt disrespected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Los Angeles broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken last week of forcibly kissing her during a USO tour in 2006, before he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Franken's office has not responded to Associated Press messages seeking comment Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota

    Workers survey the scene in northeast South Dakota, after more than 210,000 gallons of oil leaked from the Keystone Pipeline on Thursday.

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 0:45

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota
Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink 1:31

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink

View More Video