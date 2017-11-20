Turkey: Turkish-Iranian trader's trial is 'conspiracy'

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013 file photo, Turkish-Iranian businessman Reza Zarrab, who is charged currently in the U.S. for evading sanctions on Iran, is surrounded by the media members as he arrives at a courthouse in Istanbul,in a separate case against him. Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 depicted an upcoming trial in the United States against Zarrab, the main defendant, as a "conspiracy" against Turkey and also described him AS a "hostage" who he claimed was being forced to testify against Turkey's government. Trial begins in New York on Nov. 27. Depo Photos via AP, File)