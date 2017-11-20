Nation & World

Sheriff's deputy shoots armed man in drunken driving stop

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:48 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C.

A sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a drunken driving suspect who authorities said pointed a gun at officers in South Carolina.

Greenville County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Flood said in a news release Travelers Rest police were chasing a drunken driving suspect around 7 p.m. Sunday and deputies took over as he left the town.

Flood says the suspect rammed one deputy's car before he was stopped. Deputies were negotiating with the man when he pulled a gun and pointed it officers.

Flood said one deputy fired. The man was taken to a Greenville hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name wasn't immediately released.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said he's told the officer is white, as was the victim.

