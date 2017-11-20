Iran, Lebanon reject Arab League criticism as tensions mount

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, left, and his Bahraini counterpart, Sheik Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, right, meet with foreign ministers at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are meeting in Cairo to discuss a draft Saudi declaration on countering Iranian influence in Arab affairs. The four Arab nations have been boycotting the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar since June in part over its warm ties with Iran. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo