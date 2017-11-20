AP PHOTOS: Mladic awaits verdict still revered by many Serbs

In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, picture a woman walks by a wall decorated with a depiction of former Bosnian Serb Gen. Ratko Mladic in Belgrade, Serbia. As former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic _ the notorious "Butcher of Bosnia" _ awaits a verdict on genocide charges in the custody of the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal, back home in the Balkans he is still revered as a hero by many Serbs. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo