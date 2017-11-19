New Zimbabwe leader could be enforcer known as the Crocodile

FILE - In this Wednesday Feb, 10, 2016 file photo, Zimbabwean vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa greets party supporters at the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare. The ruling party's Central Committee confirmed Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 that President Robert Mugabe has been fired as party leader and will be replaced by Mnangagwa. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo