102-year-old survivor reunites with newly discovered nephew

In this Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 photo, Israeli Holocaust survivor Eliahu Pietruszka, right, embraces Alexandre Pietruszka as they meet for the first time in Kfar Saba. Pietruszka who fled Poland at the beginning of World War II and thought his entire family had perished learned that a younger brother had also survived, and his son, 66-year-old Alexandre, flew from Russia to see him. Sebastian Scheiner AP Photo