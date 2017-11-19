German chancellor and chairwoman of the Christian Democratic party, CDU, Angela Merkel arrives for exploratory talks with the Free Democrats, FDP, and the Greens in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017.
German chancellor and chairwoman of the Christian Democratic party, CDU, Angela Merkel arrives for exploratory talks with the Free Democrats, FDP, and the Greens in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. dpa via AP Soeren Stache
German chancellor and chairwoman of the Christian Democratic party, CDU, Angela Merkel arrives for exploratory talks with the Free Democrats, FDP, and the Greens in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. dpa via AP Soeren Stache

Nation & World

German parties forge ahead with talks on new government

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 06:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc and two smaller parties are seeking compromises on the thorny issues of migration and climate change so they can proceed with formal talks on forming a new coalition government.

Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats and sister Bavarian-only Christian Social Union is meeting with the pro-business Free Democrats and the left-leaning Greens. They reportedly made some progress Saturday on finding common ground and were pushing for an agreement later Sunday.

The four parties are already days past Merkel's initial deadline to establish the framework for a coalition that has never been tried before at Germany's national level.

Among other things, the CSU wants an annual cap on refugees, while the Greens want to allow more categories of recent migrants to bring their closest relatives to join them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

    Watch as a good samaritan saves a blind man from walking in front of an oncoming train at a Denver train station.

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink 1:31

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

View More Video