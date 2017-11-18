Nation & World

The Latest: Ohio court justice apologizes for Facebook post

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 05:23 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 20 MINUTES AGO

CLEVELAND

The Latest on Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill's Facebook posts. (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate William O'Neill says he apologizes if his Facebook post discussing his sexual history with women has offended anyone, particularly "the wonderful women in my life."

O'Neill's latest post on Saturday afternoon comes a day after he deleted the original post. He tells The Associated Press he removed it after a commenter on his Facebook page criticized him for being insensitive for including details that could identify some of the women.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

O'Neill continues to defend Democratic Sen. Al Franken in his latest post, saying that comparing an allegation of groping made against Franken by a woman during a USO tour in 2006 to allegations that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted teenage girls decades ago "trivializes the serious subject at hand."

___

12:24 p.m.

An Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate says he deleted a Facebook post outlining his sexual history after being criticized in part for potentially identifying some of the women.

Justice William O'Neill tells The Associated Press on Saturday he agreed with a commenter who said he was being "insensitive."

He initially edited the post Friday to remove details about the women before deleting it altogether. He tells people to "lighten up" in a new post.

The initial post caused a furor, leading to condemnation by members of both parties and the court's chief justice.

O'Neill's post said he was speaking out while "the dogs of war" were calling for Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken to resign after groping accusations.

Social media commenters say he was trivializing sexual assault.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

    Watch as a good samaritan saves a blind man from walking in front of an oncoming train at a Denver train station.

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink 1:31

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

View More Video