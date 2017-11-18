Nation & World

Servicemen killed in WWII to finally be buried in California

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 05:01 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MANTECA, Calif.

Two U.S. servicemen whose remains were identified more than six decades after they were killed overseas during World War II will finally get funerals in their California hometowns.

The Defense Department says Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Homer Spence and Marine Corps Reserve Assistant Cook Frank Masoni will be buried Saturday with military honors. Spence's funeral is in Manteca, and the service for Masoni is in Gilroy.

The plane Spence was piloting disappeared during a mission over southern Germany in July 1944. He was 22. The wreckage was found in 2010, and Spence's remains were identified using DNA analysis.

Masoni was killed in November 1943 during a battle with Japanese forces on an island in the Pacific Ocean. He was 21. His remains were identified using dental and other records.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

    Watch as a good samaritan saves a blind man from walking in front of an oncoming train at a Denver train station.

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink 1:31

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

View More Video