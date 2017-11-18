Italy Senate chief: Mafia planned to kill me next in 1992

Mafia boss Salvatore "Toto" Riina's widow Ninetta Bagarella and her daughter Maria Concetta leave Parma's hospital, where the autopsy of her husband took place, in Parma, northern Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Sicilian Cosa Nostra mafia 'boss of bosses,' 'Toto' Riina, one of Italy's most feared mobsters who was serving 26 life sentences, died Friday in the prison wing of the hospital, a day after his 87th birthday. ANSA via AP Sandro Capatti