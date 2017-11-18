Nation & World

Ohio court justice deletes Facebook post on sexual history

Associated Press

November 18, 2017 11:27 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CLEVELAND

An Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate says he deleted a Facebook post outlining his sexual history after being criticized in part for potentially identifying some of the women.

Justice William O'Neill tells The Associated Press on Saturday he agreed with a commenter who said he was being "insensitive."

He initially edited the post Friday to remove details about the women before deleting it altogether. He tells people to "lighten up" in a new post.

The initial post caused a furor, leading to condemnation by members of both parties and the court's chief justice.

O'Neill's post said he was speaking out while "the dogs of war" were calling for Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken to resign after groping accusations.

Social media commenters say he was trivializing sexual assault.

