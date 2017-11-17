Nation & World

Democrats press Homeland Security pick on immigration issues

Associated Press

November 17, 2017 01:16 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

Senate Democrats are pressing President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Homeland Security Department for more specific answers to a series of contentious immigration policy questions.

They want to know if Kirstjen Nielsen, Trump's deputy chief of staff, will publicly endorse legislation to shield from deportation thousands of young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as young children and are living here illegally.

Twenty lawmakers said in a letter to Nielsen Friday that she agreed during her confirmation hearing this month on the need to approve legislation that would put so-called "Dreamers" on a path to citizenship.

The lawmakers want to know if that means Nielsen will specifically urge Congress to pass the bipartisan Dream Act to "provide the solution that you have recognized is needed."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

    Watch as a good samaritan saves a blind man from walking in front of an oncoming train at a Denver train station.

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink 1:31

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

View More Video