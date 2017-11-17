Democrats press Homeland Security pick on immigration issues

Senate Democrats are pressing President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Homeland Security Department for more specific answers to a series of contentious immigration policy questions.
They want to know if Kirstjen Nielsen, Trump's deputy chief of staff, will publicly endorse legislation to shield from deportation thousands of young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as young children and are living here illegally.
Twenty lawmakers said in a letter to Nielsen Friday that she agreed during her confirmation hearing this month on the need to approve legislation that would put so-called "Dreamers" on a path to citizenship.
The lawmakers want to know if that means Nielsen will specifically urge Congress to pass the bipartisan Dream Act to "provide the solution that you have recognized is needed."
