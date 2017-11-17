Russia again vetoes extension of chemical experts in Syria

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2016, file photo, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center AMC), shows medical staff treating a man suffering from breathing difficulties inside a hospital in Aleppo, Syria after a chemical attack. Rival U.S. and Russian resolutions to extend the mandate of experts trying to determine who was responsible for chemical attacks in Syria were defeated Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at a United Nations Security Council meeting.