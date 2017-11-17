Nation & World

Cameroon parliament building destroyed by fire, no one hurt

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:08 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

YAOUNDE, Cameroon

Cameroon's government says an overnight fire has destroyed much of parliament in the capital, Yaounde.

The government Friday said the fire was caused by accident, though there are concerns about possible foul play. Government spokesman Issa Tchiroma says investigations have been opened into the cause of the fire that destroyed four floors of the seven-story building. He says no one was hurt.

Cameroon's Anglophone regions have seen repeated arson attacks amid tensions over ongoing strikes calling for the independence of the minority English-speaking zones. This week when parliament began meeting, opposition lawmakers announced a boycott in protest of the government's handling of the strikes.

English-speaking lawyers and teachers last year began protesting what they called marginalization by French speakers. Separatists emerged, and a wave of burning public buildings began.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

    Watch as a good samaritan saves a blind man from walking in front of an oncoming train at a Denver train station.

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink 1:31

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

View More Video