Nation & World

Bulgaria's parliament speaker resigns to avoid crisis

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:52 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 25 MINUTES AGO

SOFIA, Bulgaria

Bulgaria's parliament speaker, Dimitar Glavchev, has resigned in an attempt to prevent a parliamentary crisis in the Balkan country which is due to take over the six-month rotating European Union presidency in January.

Glavchev's resignation on Friday came after the main opposition Socialist party threatened to boycott parliament sessions, accusing the speaker of trying to silence the opposition.

Glavchev, a senior member of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's center-right GERB party, said his resignation was "a moral act" by which he wanted to avoid any negative impact on the upcoming Bulgarian EU presidency.

Borisov, whose coalition government has a tiny majority in parliament, said that "the state and its stability are more important than anything."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the GERB party nominated incumbent deputy chair, Tsveta Karayancheva, for the post. She was approved in a 138-3 vote, with 71 abstentions.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

    Watch as a good samaritan saves a blind man from walking in front of an oncoming train at a Denver train station.

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink 1:31

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

View More Video