FILE - This Tuesday, July 22, 2014 file photo shows a motorist passing by a flag of the Islamic State group in central Rawah, 175 miles
FILE - This Tuesday, July 22, 2014 file photo shows a motorist passing by a flag of the Islamic State group in central Rawah, 175 miles 281 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq’s Defense Ministry said Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 Iraqi forces have retaken the last IS-held town in the country, more than three years after the militant group stormed nearly a third of Iraqi territory.
FILE - This Tuesday, July 22, 2014 file photo shows a motorist passing by a flag of the Islamic State group in central Rawah, 175 miles 281 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq’s Defense Ministry said Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 Iraqi forces have retaken the last IS-held town in the country, more than three years after the militant group stormed nearly a third of Iraqi territory.

Nation & World

The Latest: Iraqi PM welcomes freeing of last IS-held town

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:33 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BAGHDAD

The Latest on developments in Iraq (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Iraq's prime minister is congratulating his forces on retaking the last Iraqi town that was held by the Islamic State group.

Haider al-Abadi says in a statement released on Friday afternoon that Iraqi forces liberated Rawah in record time and are continuing operations to retake control of Iraq's western desert and the border area with Syria.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The announcement came just moments after Iraq's Defense Ministry announced that Rawah — located 175 miles (275 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad — had been retaken from IS. The ministry said the assault on the town began at dawn and was complete within hours.

Pockets of rural territory in western Iraq, part of the Syrian town of Boukamal, as well as territory near Damascus and in Hama province are all that remain of the militants' so-called "caliphate" that once stretched from northern Syria to the edges of Baghdad.

___

1:10 p.m.

Iraq's Ministry of Defense says Iraqi forces backed by U.S.-led coalition have liberated the last Iraqi town held by Islamic State group.

The ministry said in a statement Friday morning that Iraqi military units and local tribal fighters entered the western neighborhoods of Rawah on the Euphrates River in the western province of Anbar. Officials then announced that forces had taken control of the town.

IS fighters swept across Iraq's north and west in the summer of 2014 capturing Iraq's second largest city of Mosul and advancing to the edges of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Later that year the U.S. began a campaign of airstrikes against the militants that fueled Iraqi territorial gains, allowing the military to retake Mosul in July of this year.

__

11:59 a.m.

Iraq's Defense Ministry says Iraqi forces backed by the U.S.-led coalition have pushed into the last Islamic State group-held town in the country more than three years after the militant group stormed nearly a third of Iraqi territory.

The ministry says in a statement Friday morning Iraqi military units and local tribal fighters entered the western neighborhoods of Rawah on the Euphrates River in the western province of Anbar.

IS fighters swept across Iraq's north and west in the summer of 2014 capturing Iraq's second largest city of Mosul and advancing to the edges of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Later that year the U.S. began a campaign of airstrikes against the militants that fueled Iraqi territorial gains, allowing the military to retake Mosul in July of this year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

    Watch as a good samaritan saves a blind man from walking in front of an oncoming train at a Denver train station.

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink 1:31

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

View More Video