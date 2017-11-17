Myanmar cardinal defends Suu Kyi on eve of pope trip

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait in queues to receive aid at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that the U.S. is deeply concerned by "credible reports" of atrocities committed by Myanmar's security forces and called for an independent investigation into a humanitarian crisis in which hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh. A.M. Ahad AP Photo