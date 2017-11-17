AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Demonstrators burned an effigy of President Donald Trump during a rally to protest his visit and the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila, Philippines. Twenty-one leaders from ASEAN and their dialogue partners, which included Trump, held a summit that discussed North Korea, the South China Sea and other issues facing the region.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Rohingya Muslim Abdul Karim, 19, used a yellow plastic oil container as a flotation device as he swam the Naf River while crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. Rohingya Muslims escaping the violence in their homeland of Myanmar are now so desperate that some are swimming to safety in neighboring Bangladesh, even if they have never been in the water before.
A woman twirled lights as members of the gay community and their supporters celebrated the result of a postal survey calling for same-sex marriage rights in Sydney. Australians supported same-sex marriage in a survey that ensures Parliament will consider legalizing such weddings this year.
Kashmiri villagers watched from a window of a house as mourners carried the body of Ashiq Ahmed Bhat during his funeral in Palhalan, north of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Gunbattles left three rebels and an Indian army soldier dead in the disputed Himalayan regionr, police said.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
