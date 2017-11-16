German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the final day of the talks between her Christian Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party FDP on the fundamentals for forming a new government in Berlin Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
Nation & World

German coalition talks to resume; no breakthrough so far

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 11:15 PM

BERLIN

Talks on forming a new German government are set to resume Friday after negotiators haggled deep into the night without resolving their differences.

Germany's Sept. 24 election left Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives seeking a previously untried coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens. After four weeks of exploratory talks, their immediate aim now is to establish enough common ground to embark on formal coalition negotiations.

The parties aimed to wrap up the talks on Thursday night but, after haggling for about 15 hours, they agreed to adjourn until Friday lunchtime. So far, they have struggled to overcome longstanding differences, particularly on immigration and climate change-related issues.

Failure to reach an agreement could lead to new elections. It isn't immediately clear how much longer talks might take.

