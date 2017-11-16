Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a church revival, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Jackson, Ala.
Nation & World

The Latest: Moore: McConnell trying to 'steal this election'

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 02:45 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

The Latest on Republican Roy Moore and the special U.S. Senate election in Alabama (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying "to steal this election" by calling for him to step down amid allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago.

A defiant Moore appeared at a news conference on Thursday to reiterate that he would be staying in the Alabama race.

It comes as the Republican National Committee, the Senate GOP campaign committee and the party's leading voices in Congress have called on the 70-year-old former judge to quit the race.

At least three new allegations of misconduct were reported on Wednesday, including one by Tina Johnson, who told AL.com that Moore groped her during a 1991 meeting in his law office.

The special election is scheduled for Dec. 12. Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones.

2:10 a.m.

With President Donald Trump standing on the sidelines, Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and his allies in Alabama are bracing for an extended conflict — not with Democrats, but with their own party in Washington.

The divide between the state and national GOP reached new depths Wednesday as more allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Moore, an outspoken Christian conservative. Already, the Republican National Committee, the Senate GOP campaign committee and the party's leading voices in Congress have called on the 70-year-old former judge to quit the race.

Moore offered fighting words in a tweet addressed to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell. At least three new allegations of misconduct were reported Wednesday, including one by Tina Johnson, who said Moore groped her during a 1991 meeting in his law office.

