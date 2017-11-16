Doing nothing, Trump may witness US goal in Mugabe's ouster

More Videos 0:43 Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver Pause 1:36 Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 2:58 Some KanCare patients don't see their coverage plans before signing 4:23 How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America 2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 0:39 Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 1:58 KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront 1:58 Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 2:16 And the top girls volleyball player in the KC area is... 0:44 Blue Springs senior, MU commit Daniel Parker: ‘I just like hitting people’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first lady, is in the middle of the fight for the country’s presidency. Her rising power may have prompted the military to take over. Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first lady, is in the middle of the fight for the country’s presidency. Her rising power may have prompted the military to take over. New York Times

