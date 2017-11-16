Nation & World

Last detention center escapee captured in Atlantic City

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 02:45 PM

BRIDGETON, N.J.

A murder suspect who escaped from a youth detention center in New Jersey with three other teenagers has been captured.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Michael Huggins without incident in Atlantic City at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. He's charged in the 2016 slaying of 21-year-old Davonte Lee, of Bridgeton, who was gunned down in a vehicle.

Authorities are trying to determine how Huggins got to the city and how he came into possession of a handgun, which wasn't any law enforcement officers' service weapon.

The capture came more than a day after authorities said the four teens overpowered a corrections officer and escaped from the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City early Wednesday. Three were found 36 miles away (58 kilometers) in Bridgeton, more than nine hours later.

